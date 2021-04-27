Car crashes into house in fatal Tazewell County wreck

TAZEWELL, Va. – A man died Sunday after his car crashed into a house in Tazewell County, Virginia.

At 11:34 p.m. on Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Adria Rd (state Route 16).

A 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on Route 16 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a house and overturned, police said.

The driver, Steve A. Viney, II, 34, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The passenger, Amy L. Quick, 45, was med=flighted for treatment of serious injuries and was also not wearing a seatbelt, according to a release.

There were two individuals inside the home at the time of the crash and one was transported for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Initial investigation suggests speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.