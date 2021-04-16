Car Barn in Abingdon seeks to fill unique auto enthusiast niche

David Cook, who has worked in the car business for 40 years, serves as general manager.

“Nothing like that has ever been done in this area, under one roof,” Cook said Monday. “We haven’t had our grand opening yet, basically been open for going on three weeks — nobody knew we were going to sell cars — and we’ve sold four cars so far.”

The collector car market is “very strong” right now, Cook said, in part because many classic and antique cars are being purchased and shipped overseas.

“Our niche, we’re trying to have high-end, luxury cars and SUVs at a fraction of the cost of a new one — where you could buy something with under 100,000 miles for under $25,000. Anymore, finding anything with under 100,000 miles are few and far between,” Cook said.

Plans also call for a Car Barn car club, with the business serving as a gathering spot with food and fellowship. McGlothlin is also considering an annual show and auction at The Olde Farm.

“I hope a lot of people will come out and see the cars and look at what we have to sell,” McGlothlin said. “This is a place to have some fun. If you don’t buy a car, that’s OK. We hope everybody will come out to have a good time.”