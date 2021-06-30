Candidates to fill vacant seat face Bristol Virginia City Council questions

Long said the city has a lot of “good opportunities coming,” but leaders need to make sure future generations have good jobs and a better quality of life.

Nave also stressed the importance of providing job opportunities and education.

“I think our future looks good. I’m super excited about the casino coming, all of the development that’s coming with that and the growth of our city,” Nave said.

Shew expects Bristol will become a “big small town” and wants to help avoid the pitfalls that can accommodate growth because “changes are coming to small towns all over the nation.”

Holmes stressed his nearly 10 years of working with local and state government leaders from different areas and parties to build consensus or make progress on issues.

Pollard cited an “attention to detail” that Mumpower and former Mayor Archie Hubbard brought to issues and said he could bring that same detail-oriented perspective. He also noted projects like the upcoming Hard Rock Resort and Casino and Amazon center provide “momentum” for the city.

Smith said she moved here two years ago from Richmond seeking a “better quality of life and better climate” and hoped to help the city.