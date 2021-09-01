 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BVU working to restore power in Exit 5, 7 areas
0 comments

BVU working to restore power in Exit 5, 7 areas

{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. - BVU Authority reports about 1,100 customers in the Exit 5 and 7 areas of the city are without power.

Crews have been dispatched to the area to restore power. They are investigating police reports of fire atop some utility poles along Long Crescent Road, which runs parallel to Interstate 81.

Van Pelt Elementary and Sullins School are affected by the outage.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Triceratops skeleton to go under the hammer

Watch Now: Related Video

Triceratops skeleton to go under the hammer

Watch Now: Related Video

Triceratops skeleton to go under the hammer

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Region’s low vaccination rates driving current increase in COVID-19 cases
Local News

Region’s low vaccination rates driving current increase in COVID-19 cases

A delta variant-driven COVID-19 surge is generating some sobering statistics in this region, where less than half the residents are vaccinated. More than 92% of Ballad Health inpatients hospitalized this week with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Seventy of 71 patients — 98% — treated in intensive care units were not vaccinated, including 48 of the 49 people being kept alive on ventilators.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts