BVU working to restore power in Exit 5, 7 areas

BRISTOL, Va. - BVU Authority reports about 1,100 customers in the Exit 5 and 7 areas of the city are without power.
Crews have been dispatched to the area to restore power. They are investigating police reports of fire atop some utility poles along Long Crescent Road, which runs parallel to Interstate 81.
Van Pelt Elementary and Sullins School are affected by the outage.
