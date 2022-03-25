BVU water and sewer rates to increase; electric rates to decrease

BRISTOL, Va. – Residential customers of BVU Authority can anticipate soon paying more for water and sewer service, but less for electricity.

On Friday the authority board of directors approved on first reading nearly identical increases for its water and wastewater service customers. The increases are tied to the federal infrastructure legislation which would enable the utilities provider to borrow money for future system improvements.

“We are going to try to do a $2 per month residential rate increase on the base meter charge and 2% on volumetric charge, which is about $2.65 per month for the average residential customer,” BVU President and CEO Don Bowman said.

The planned wastewater increase is also $2 per month on the base charge and a 2% volumetric increase which equals an extra $2.66 per month for the average – for a total hike of about $5.31 per month for an average residential customer using about 3,200 gallons monthly.

“We have to submit applications by April 12 for the infrastructure bill where we’re told there could be loan forgiveness up to 50%, but you have to be able to pay the other 50%. We’re trying to show we have the borrowing capacity to borrow that money,” Bowman said. “We want to try to do enough electric rate cuts to about match what we add to water and sewer.”

Under the federal program any loan funds approved must be spent within five years, Bowman said.

“Things we might have done in 15 years, with 100% borrowing and 100% repayment with an interest rate, we’re trying to move that up to a five-year window, pay for half of it and not have any interest rate,” Bowman said.

BVU is already engaged in a long-term $35 million upgrade plan for its wastewater system and has developed a proposed $47 million in improvements to the water system – much of which has been in service since the 1950s.

Part of applying for the federal loan program is having the available funds to cover the principle and interest payments on any loans, Customer Service Manager Chris Hall said.

All changes require a second board approval vote at its May meeting and expected to go into effect on bills issued after June 30.

“We’re working hard to make sure our customers are getting the best value for our services,” Hall said.

The board also discussed the timeline for a potential rate reduction for power customers and what could be BVU’s ninth price reduction for electricity in recent years.

“We’re renegotiating some contracts, and we think we’ll be able to save enough money to come back later this year and do a proposal for a rate decrease of about $250,000 to $300,000, which would be really similar to the rate decrease we just did on March 1 of this year,” Hall said. “We’re looking at replicating that and doing a round two, but it will probably be after the start of the next fiscal year [July 1], so we’ll probably be a few months behind that.”

The combination of the March decrease and the one now being considered should “at least wash out” the additional costs of water and sewer for most users, Hall said.

The March rate reduction totaled more than $299,000, or about $18 annually for the average BVU power consumer. The second one is expected to be close to that Hall said.

The average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month pays about $105. BVU currently has the third lowest power rates in Virginia, Hall said.

Any electric rate change must also be approved by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

In other matters, Bowman notified the board the Fitch rating agency on Thursday reaffirmed BVU’s “A” rating.

“The rating affirmation at 'A' reflects the continued strength and stability in BVU Authority's financial performance,” according to a statement from Fitch. “Operating cash flows remained very healthy in fiscal 2021, buoyed by declines in purchased power costs. The utility maintains ample liquidity [280 days] and has operated with minimal debt following the sale of its telecommunications services division, OptiNet.”

The agency views BVU’s primary service area – the city of Bristol – as weak based on past economic history.

“Fitch views BVU Authority's service area as weak based on the city of Bristol's economic indicators, which have historically trailed both state and the national levels,” according to the statement. “Median household income levels were 60% of the national level. Additionally, the city has experienced flat to negative population growth since 2000 and BVU Authority's customer base has generally mirrored the city's population declines. Positively, the city of Bristol's unemployment rate has generally remained competitive with the national levels during the past five years.”

Additionally, Fitch notes, the pending arrival of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino project is forecast to be a substantial utilities consumer and boon to the local and regional economy.

276-645-2532

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

