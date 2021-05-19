BVU: Wastewater from landfill violating permit for benzene levels

BRISTOL, Va. — As Bristol, Virginia city officials roll out more air sampling at and around the city landfill, continue making repairs to the site and monitor a gas leak that suggests some sort of chemical reaction happening below the surface, they’re also scratching their heads over another problem: concentrations of benzene in the landfill’s wastewater that exceed their current permit with BVU Authority.
“These are not tremendous numbers, but they are above the [permitted] limit,” Donald Bowman, BVU’s president and CEO, said of the benzene levels Tuesday. “I know the city takes this very seriously.”
City officials and consultants, meanwhile, stressed that the benzene in the wastewater isn’t causing the foul odors and air pollution that have reached a crisis point in the past half year, but one of them said that it could be indirectly connected to the odor problems. Meanwhile, they’re stumped about where the benzene is coming from.
The wastewater in question is a mix of leachate — water that has passed through the landfill’s trash and carried out some of the substances in it — and gradient, the term for water under the landfill. All of that liquid mingles as it exits the landfill through a pipe and travels through the sewer to the regional wastewater treatment plant in Bristol, Tennessee, according to Ernie Hoch, a consultant with Draper Aden Associates, one of the firms working on the landfill repairs.
“State law requires any water that comes in contact with the landfill to be treated at a sewage treatment plant,” Bowman said. “So they gather the water, pump it out and deliver it to a manhole [at the landfill on-site], and we measure the volume of water and also the chemical constituents [in] it, and then we transport it to our sewer plant.”
BVU — which provides electricity, water and sewer service to Bristol, Virginia and other parts of the region — is independent from the city, Bowman said.
He said that BVU monitors the wastewater from all of its various clients, including the landfill, to make sure that the wastewater treatment plant stays within its own set of water quality requirements, which are set by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. To meet those standards, he said, the wastewater treatment plant has to make sure it’s not taking in too many chemicals from any of its various clients, including the landfill.
One of the 39 chemicals BVU checks its wastewater for is benzene, a known cancer-causing agent found in gas, crude oil, cigarette smoke and many other industrial and household products.
According to permitting documents obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier, the landfill’s industrial wastewater discharge permit with BVU requires benzene in the site’s wastewater to stay at or below a concentration of 0.07 milligrams per liter. But in roughly the past two years, the documents show, the landfill has exceeded that limit eight times: once in June 2019, another time in December of that year, then in July, August and October of 2020. This year, it happened once in January and twice in April.
“Some months, [the benzene levels are] 10, 15 times higher [than the permitted concentration], and other months they’re higher, so it’s definitely a trend,” Bowman said.
Each time an exceedance happens, he said, BVU issues a notice of violation to the city. But Bowman said that the violations at the landfill haven’t caused the wastewater treatment plant to violate any of its own water quality requirements. And he said it’s possible that BVU could work out a new benzene limit with the city.
“The limits that were set for benzene on this facility were done probably 20 years ago and have never been adjusted,” Hoch said Tuesday. “I’ve actually got a meeting with BVU this week to discuss the limits — how much they can accept, how much they can’t accept.”
Hoch said that he and others working on the landfill repairs ran some tests to see if the benzene detected in the facility’s wastewater has been traveling in high levels through the sewer system. The tests didn’t show “substantial” amounts of the chemical in the parts of the sewer that were tested, he said.
“It’s not connected to the odor issue directly. It may be indirectly, but not directly,” Hoch said of the wastewater. “Because if we treat the benzene that goes to the wastewater treatment plant, that doesn’t change the benzene that might be giving [off] any odors also at the landfill face.”
Where’s the benzene coming from to begin with?
“At this point we’re unsure,” Randy Eads, the city manager and city attorney, said Tuesday. “Because right now, there is no known commercial hauler or, for that fact, any of our own city haulers that would be putting a source of benzene into the landfill.”
Eads said that the city is continuing to monitor the benzene levels and trying to figure out where it’s coming from because it’s something city authorities are “concerned about.” But when asked whether the investigation would involve digging through old trash, he said that would be like “searching for a needle in a haystack.”
“It could be something that’s buried 250 feet deep,” he said. “To sit here and say that we’re going to dig down [hundreds of feet], I’m not sure that would be possible.”
