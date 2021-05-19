BVU: Wastewater from landfill violating permit for benzene levels

“State law requires any water that comes in contact with the landfill to be treated at a sewage treatment plant,” Bowman said. “So they gather the water, pump it out and deliver it to a manhole [at the landfill on-site], and we measure the volume of water and also the chemical constituents [in] it, and then we transport it to our sewer plant.”

BVU — which provides electricity, water and sewer service to Bristol, Virginia and other parts of the region — is independent from the city, Bowman said.

He said that BVU monitors the wastewater from all of its various clients, including the landfill, to make sure that the wastewater treatment plant stays within its own set of water quality requirements, which are set by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. To meet those standards, he said, the wastewater treatment plant has to make sure it’s not taking in too many chemicals from any of its various clients, including the landfill.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the 39 chemicals BVU checks its wastewater for is benzene, a known cancer-causing agent found in gas, crude oil, cigarette smoke and many other industrial and household products.