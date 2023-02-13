BRISTOL, Va. — BVU Authority has agreed to pay the city $2.1 million as one aspect of a proposed settlement in the nearly 3-year-old lawsuit between the two.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed settlement at its Tuesday meeting. It must also be ratified by the BVU Authority Board and part of the agreement must be approved by the TVA Board of Directors.

The BVU board could vote later this week.

The city sued the authority in July 2020 in Circuit Court and the case was shifted to U.S. District Court in Abingdon. The city claimed that BVU owed the city at least $6.5 million following completion of the sale of its former OptiNet telecommunications division.

BVU countered, claiming all the funds were expended to resolve debt and that BVU still owned the current City Hall and other property and was owed past due rent.

Both the city and BVU declined to comment on the proposed settlement agreement, saying a press release will be issued once all approvals are finalized.

The settlement includes verbiage that all parties would not “disparate, call into disrepute, defame, slander or otherwise criticize” the other concerning matters raised in the case.

Under the agreement, BVU would pay $2.1 million to the city within 30 days of all of the approvals. There will also be a new calculation of BVU’s payment in lieu of taxes which must also be approved by the TVA.

That change will amend some wording in BVU’s power contract. The payment in lieu of taxes calculation shall be based on an annual BVU audit of its net capital assets with vehicles broken out as a separate category. BVU will calculate two payment taxes, with deductions. The payment is expected most years by Aug. 31.

BVU will also continue serving as the city’s trash bill contractor with the city compensating BVU at a new higher rate of 8.5% of the amount billed, to coincide with the settlement of the lawsuit.

It also specifies that BVU shall have no further obligation to the city to provide “any economic development” grants or transfers and the city consents to amending the power contract to remove “any further obligation by BVU to the city consistent with the agreement.”

The settlement also includes specifics of the development of the former White property near at the intersection of Bonham and Old Airport roads.

The city currently has a sales/development agreement with KBM Commercial Properties LLC of Bristol, Tennessee. The developer is expected to construct up to 150 units of multi-family residential housing on the site. It specifies the developer must conduct a sewer study for such a development while retaining all BVU utility easements on the site.

The agreement also specifies a timeline for BVU to complete any work needed to upgrade the sewer system to accommodate the development.

Additionally, the settlement would formally terminate the transition agreement which was the basis for the original lawsuit. It spelled out how the city would be compensated should BVU sell a division, such as its former telecommunications division.

The settlement specifies BVU has “no plans or desire” to sell any of its divisions. However, if that occurs, the city would receive 30% of the net proceeds if the electric division was ever sold.

The council meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall, 300 Lee St.