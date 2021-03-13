BVU sewer project expected to be done May 31

BRISTOL, Va. — A $2.98 million BVU sewer project is now expected to be completed May 31, after encountering delays, an authority official said Friday.

The Little Creek interceptor line project is nearly 90% complete, but it stalled pending the relocation of a natural gas line and a new agreement with Norfolk-Southern Railroad. Phillip King, BVU manager of water and wastewater, described the updated schedule to the authority’s board of directors.

“We need an encasement pipe to be placed underneath the railroad track before we can place the sewer pipe,” King said. “Based on the old drawings that we had, we anticipated the encasement pipe to be in place. We discovered there was no encasement pipe and, since we now have to put an encasement pipe underneath the railroad tracks, we had to resubmit new plans and receive new approvals.”

Railroad officials previously approved the work but since this was a change — and they are concerned the construction could cause the tracks to shift — BVU’s new request is under review.

The nearly 4,500-foot project runs between Shearer’s Foods and the Euclid Avenue Shopping Center near Ollie’s, King said. More than 3,900 feet of pipe have already been installed.