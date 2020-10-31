BVU Authority receives clean financial audit

BRISTOL, Va. — Members of the BVU Authority board were effusive Friday in praising efforts that led to receiving a second consecutive clean financial audit.
Chad Kisner, an accountant with audit firm Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, reviewed the report for fiscal 2019-20 during the board’s monthly meeting. Audit findings typically deal with poor internal financial controls, misstatements in reporting or noncompliance with accepted accounting standards.
“Section one is financial statement audit findings and there are none noted. Section two is anything we’ve had in the past that has been implemented and there’s also none. There were no findings last year either,” Kisner told the board. “So, two years in a row of two clean audits, no findings of any kind on our part.”
The 128-page report was in stark contrast to an October 2016 report in which the Virginia auditor of public accounts issued 57 findings in its comprehensive review of BVU financial records. The General Assembly ordered that review in the wake of a three-year federal corruption investigation resulting in 10 former executives, board members and contractors being sentenced to prison.
“This is an excellent document, excellent news,” Chairman Gary Bagnall said after the presentation. “We’ve really come a long way. Any third party that picks that up will know everything they need to know about BVU. … We may have needed a little nudge from the APA to get there, but that’s where we are now and we’re going to stay there.”
For the second straight year, BVU presented a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, also known as CAFIR, which includes greater detail than a standard financial audit.
“It’s optional; it’s not a requirement,” Kisner said.
Don Bowman, BVU’s president and CEO, said the detailed audit was in stark contrast to previous “thinner” reviews that received virtually no attention from former boards.
BVU’s 2019 report received a certificate of excellence from the Government Finance Officers Association, Kisner said.
Bagnall noted the recognition.
“There are all sorts of outside users of this report,” the chairman said. “If nothing else, it makes us more legitimate to the public who may still remember days when we were doing things we didn’t want to talk about.”
The legislation that ordered the state audit also mandated a complete makeover of the authority’s board of directors.
Board member Saul Hernandez called the additional disclosures and transparency the “right” thing to do.
“I think things like this go a long way toward restoring confidence from our rate-payers as well as the community at large,” Hernandez said. “The fact that this team has been good stewards of the resources and they’re going above and beyond what is required in the reporting, disclosures and transparency. And we could probably make the case we probably had to do that. … I think you couple that with the rate decreases, it’s been pretty unbelievable, the turnaround.”
The BVU board approved a series of electric rate reductions in recent years, passing on savings from the Tennessee Valley Authority and efficiencies in its operations.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
