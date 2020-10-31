BVU Authority receives clean financial audit

BRISTOL, Va. — Members of the BVU Authority board were effusive Friday in praising efforts that led to receiving a second consecutive clean financial audit.

Chad Kisner, an accountant with audit firm Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, reviewed the report for fiscal 2019-20 during the board’s monthly meeting. Audit findings typically deal with poor internal financial controls, misstatements in reporting or noncompliance with accepted accounting standards.

“Section one is financial statement audit findings and there are none noted. Section two is anything we’ve had in the past that has been implemented and there’s also none. There were no findings last year either,” Kisner told the board. “So, two years in a row of two clean audits, no findings of any kind on our part.”

The 128-page report was in stark contrast to an October 2016 report in which the Virginia auditor of public accounts issued 57 findings in its comprehensive review of BVU financial records. The General Assembly ordered that review in the wake of a three-year federal corruption investigation resulting in 10 former executives, board members and contractors being sentenced to prison.