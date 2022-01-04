BVU: 2,400 without power due to substation issue

BVU Authority reports about 2,400 customers are currently without power after its East Bristol substation went down.
BVU's Chris Hall reports crews are en route to assess the problem and begin repairs. Additional update are expected.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127
