BVPD: Charges pending after man shot in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — Authorities say charges are pending against a juvenile following a Thursday night shooting in Bristol.
On May 6 at 6:46 p.m., the Bristol Virginia Police Department responded to a home on Moore Street after receiving a call of a man with a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Steve Crawford.
Police located a man, identified as 19-year-old James Christian Cordle of Bristol, inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center emergency room where he remained in critical condition early Friday.
Crawford said the Criminal Investigations Division has identified a suspect who is a juvenile. The investigation is ongoing with charges pending, he said.
