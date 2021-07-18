Buzzing population: Apiary in Steele Creek Park surges

“The population and the decline did even out and kind of reach equilibrium,” Stout said. “Bees are definitely not as numerous as they used to be. They definitely face new threats, and cultivating them is a good thing, not only for them, but we can do that selfishly because all the things that we eat depend on bees to pollinate them.”

The apiary is used as a teaching tool for children as well as adults.

“I’m amazed when I give a talk and I say, ‘Why are bees important?’ I will have even adults, grown men and women, that will say because they give us honey.”

“They give us honey, but that’s not why they’re important,” he continued. “It’s not that they give us honey, they give us everything!”

Bees play an integral part in pollinating crops and are deemed essential in the production of such foods as watermelon, cantaloupe, squash and kiwis.

“Bees are important,” Stout said. “They’re just misunderstood.”

Stout has a few tips for those encountering Steele Creek’s bees — or their cousins in the wild. Don’t breathe heavily or hyperventilate because honeybees are attracted to the exhaled carbon dioxide. Also, don’t swat, as it will make them more defensive.