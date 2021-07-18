Buzzing population: Apiary in Steele Creek Park surges

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A hill at Steele Creek Park gives waterfront views to five beehive boxes full of Western honeybees. The appealing real estate became home to even more wild honeybees recently, more than doubling the apiary’s population.
The apiary — a collection of beehives — began operating in 2018 through the donation of a colony, which typically consists of a queen bee, hundreds of male bees called drones and thousands of female worker bees.
The colony, however, didn’t survive the winter, Nature Center Manager at Steele Creek Park Jeremy Stout said.
According to the Bee Informed Partnership, a collaborative of research labs and universities to better understand honeybee declines in the United States, bee colonies typically die over the winter months due to the parasitic Varroa destructor mite.
After restarting the apiary with another colony, the staff recently collected satellite swarms and hoped they would acclimate.
“The best we can tell, they seem to be doing pretty well,” Stout said.
While Stout couldn’t estimate how many bees operate out of the park, he said single honeybee colonies can contain upwards of 70,000 bees.
Both Nature Center and Parks and Recreation staff manage the hives, but there is also a local “bee mentor” if any problems or questions arise.
“Luckily, bees are something that, when things are running smoothly, they don’t require a lot of fuss,” Stout said. “So they do mostly take care of themselves.”
Staff will construct a small building adjacent to the apiary to house equipment for the operation as well as install bleachers for onlookers. Stout added that the expansion may also include other bee sites in the park and throughout the city.
Despite its expansion, the center doesn’t cultivate honey.
“Someday we’d like to be able to share the products of the hives with the public in some way or another,” Stout said. “So far, we have not yielded enough to do that with.”
In late 2006, scientists realized a dramatic rise in reports of disappearances of Western honeybees, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
“The honeybee population was really frightening for a while there because there was this colony collapse disorder. Bees were just disappearing, and the reasons weren’t entirely clear why,” Stout said.
The EPA describes colony collapse disorder as a circumstance when the majority of worker bees in a colony disappear, leaving their queen, a few nurse bees and a food-filled hive behind. Its cause is not yet known, but there has been a decline in reports of disappearances over the last five years.
“The population and the decline did even out and kind of reach equilibrium,” Stout said. “Bees are definitely not as numerous as they used to be. They definitely face new threats, and cultivating them is a good thing, not only for them, but we can do that selfishly because all the things that we eat depend on bees to pollinate them.”
The apiary is used as a teaching tool for children as well as adults.
“I’m amazed when I give a talk and I say, ‘Why are bees important?’ I will have even adults, grown men and women, that will say because they give us honey.”
“They give us honey, but that’s not why they’re important,” he continued. “It’s not that they give us honey, they give us everything!”
Bees play an integral part in pollinating crops and are deemed essential in the production of such foods as watermelon, cantaloupe, squash and kiwis.
“Bees are important,” Stout said. “They’re just misunderstood.”
Stout has a few tips for those encountering Steele Creek’s bees — or their cousins in the wild. Don’t breathe heavily or hyperventilate because honeybees are attracted to the exhaled carbon dioxide. Also, don’t swat, as it will make them more defensive.
While visiting the apiary, make sure to approach the boxes from the side or back because bees feel more threatened when the entrance of their home may be obstructed.