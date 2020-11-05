Business, education, faith leaders urge responsibility to stem COVID-19 spread

This does not have to happen. We can help reduce this risk by taking steps to protect ourselves, our families and the people we care for. We can take steps to reduce the spread of the virus, and we can take steps to reduce the risk of the flu.

Is this a guarantee that we won't see the consequences of the spread? No. But if we do nothing, we can practically guarantee the worst case is likely to happen.

If you are out in public, we strongly encourage you to take personal responsibility and wear a mask if you're able to do so safely. Socially distance and keep interactions to small groups. If you're planning to host a large event, find a virtual solution or postpone it until it's safe to do so. If that is not possible, take all appropriate steps to ensure physical distancing. Please get a flu shot now, in order to help mitigate the severity of the upcoming flu season. And keep up with the simple things like frequently washing your hands and covering coughs and sneezes. If you are experiencing symptoms, get tested. If you're asked to quarantine, do so for the entire 14-day period to keep from spreading the virus to others.

If you balk at wearing a mask around others, please consider the fact that nurses and allied health professionals work 12-hour shifts and wear a mask the entire time, even as they must change their PPE each time they enter a patient room.