Bullock steps down as president of Northeast State

After a little more than three years on the job, the president of Northeast State Community College has resigned.

Dr. Bethany Bullock, who was selected as president in January 2019, announced her resignation on Tuesday, the school said in a news release, stating Bullock plans to spend more time with family and return as a business professor this fall.

Bullock, who holds degrees from UVA-Wise, Tusculum University and Virginia Tech, said in the release being president was “a rewarding gift” and that the college has shown “grit, growth, and grace.”

Under Bullock’s direction, Northeast State’s milestones included the opening of a $35 million Technical Education Complex and the relocation of the Aviation Technology program to Tri-Cities Airport.

Dr. Connie Marshall, vice president for Academic Affairs, will take over as interim president, at the request of Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings, who said in the release that the search process will begin immediately.

“We are certainly sad to see Dr. Bullock step down as president, but we respect her decision, and we look forward to having her back in the classroom,” Tydings said in the release.

Regent Miles Burdine of Kingsport will serve as chair of the search advisory committee, which will include Regents Emily J. Reynolds and Danni Varlan and other members to be announced, the release said.

Bob Carpenter, director of marketing and community relations at Northeast State, said Tuesday that according to the Tennessee Board of Regents, selecting a new president takes three to four months and that a search committee usually consists of around 18 members.

Carpenter said the committee will be tasked with reviewing and interviewing applicants before finalists have on-campus question and answer sessions with faculty and staff prior to the chancellor making a recommendation to the Board of Regents, which governs The College System of Tennessee.

Northeast State, which has campuses in Elizabethton, Gray, Johnson City and Kingsport, enrolls 5,200 students and offers more than 135 programs of study, Carpenter said.