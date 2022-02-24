Budget item opens door for state help at landfill

BRISTOL, Va. – A budget item directing the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to assist with the Bristol Virginia landfill may not be the cavalry many are hoping for, but it opens the door for the state agency to become more involved.

On Wednesday the Virginia House of Delegates approved House Bill 29, its version of the state’s biennium budget. On page 200, Item 1H on item 376 – introduced by Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol – specifies DEQ “shall provide technical assistance to the city of Bristol in resolving ongoing health, environmental and quality of life issues with its landfill and to facilitate a long-term plan for the operational status of the landfill, following the completion of the mitigation efforts.”

The landfill language is included in both HB 29 and HB 30, which will keep the language in effect for two more years, starting July 1, O’Quinn said.

“This language is very important as it directs DEQ to provide technical assistance to the city of Bristol on all matters related to the city-owned landfill,” O’Quinn said. “This language formalizes DEQ’s role in providing technical input.

Matching language is included in SB 29 and SB 30, which finally passed the Senate Thursday 31-9.

“In addition to this legislative item, Sen. Pillion and I have also met with both the new DEQ director and the Secretary of Natural Resources. Director (Michael) Rolband has already visited the landfill site at our request, while Secretary (Andrew) Wheeler has agreed to do the same once the General Assembly session adjourns,” O’Quinn said. “They’re committed to assisting the city with this very complicated problem that’s negatively affecting local residents.”

Mayor Anthony Farnum said city leaders appreciate the efforts of Southwest Virginia lawmakers.

“It’s good that different levels of government understand this is a big issue that is affecting everyone – not just the city of Bristol but both Bristols. DEQ, state legislators, City Council, everyone understands this is a big issue that needs to be addressed as quickly as possible,” Farnum said. “We have taken steps to correct it, but having additional help will certainly be welcome.”

Pastor Sam Weddington of Bristol, Tenn., a co-founder of the HOPE for Bristol citizens group, also welcomes the assistance.

“Any help we can receive from the state is very welcome, and absolutely critical. To that end, I have been encouraged by VADEQ Director Rolband's interest in our landfill problem and his diligence in seeking solutions for the residents of both Bristols,” Weddington said. “That said, conditions at the landfill are in a critical state and we will need every possible support to make remediation happen. I hope we will also hear similar news from Washington and the EPA, and that representatives like (Congressman) Morgan Griffith will work tirelessly to make that happen.”

City officials posted Tuesday on the city website they had met with Rolband and another DEQ official last Friday to “discuss the history, odor issues and potential solutions moving forward,” but didn’t mention the newly appointed director came and visited the landfill.

The verbiage in the state budget does not specify a dollar amount since officials have “no idea” what the total cost might be, O’Quinn said.

It does, however, specify DEQ shall (not may) provide technical assistance to the city regarding ongoing health, environmental and quality of life issues stemming from the operations of the city’s landfill.

To date the city has spent, or committed to spend about $3.5 million to mitigate problems with its landfill.

On Jan. 4, city leaders appealed to lawmakers, state and federal officials asking that agencies including DEQ and the Environmental Protection Agency take more active roles in helping the city resolve its problems.

Earlier this month, DEQ launched a web portal that includes copies of past state and federal reports, mitigation plans and a link to report odor complaints through the city of Bristol Virginia’s website.

