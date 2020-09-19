 Skip to main content
Buddy’s Bar-b-q plans grand opening at The Pinnacle
Buddy's Bar-b-q 01

 Contributed Photo
Buddy's Bar-b-q 02

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Buddy’s Bar-b-q will host a grand opening next week at its new location at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee.

The restaurant is the 17th in the chain of restaurants, which are located across Tennessee. The grand opening will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. There will be door prizes and goodies for opening day guests and everyone visiting the Bristol restaurant that day can register to win a $100 gift card to use at any Buddy’s location, according to a news release.

Buddy’s Bar-b-q is a third-generation, family-owned business started in 1972 by Buddy and LaMuriel Smothers.

The restaurant, located at The Pinnacle off Interstate 81, serves everything from pulled pork to hot dogs, smoked chicken, slow smoked brisket and bar-b-q ribs. The restaurant will offer Tuesday dinner specials and all-you-can-eat ribs every Saturday.

Buddy's Bar-b-q 03

Buddy’s employees use masks and gloves and go the extra step in sanitizing the dining room, tables and booths, the news release states. There are also partitions between the booths so guests can dine with social distancing.

The Bristol location will have dine-in, patio seating and drive-thru service. Customers can also place their orders online at www.buddysbarbq.com, or by downloading the mobile app.

Located at 2018 Stevens Trail, the eatery will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Local colleges listed in annual U.S. News rankings

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise was ranked one of the top liberal arts institutions in the country at providing social mobility opportunities on U.S. News and World Report’s newly released 2021 Best Colleges Rankings lists.

