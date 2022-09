Officials say a Tennessee man and his 3-year-old grandson have died in a house fire. News outlets cited a statement from the Knoxville Fire Department that said crews responded early Monday to a blaze with two people trapped inside. Officials say firefighters were able to locate the victims, who were taken to a hospital, but both later died. Their names were not released. The home had a smoke detector, but fire officials said it was likely not working. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said no foul play was suspected.