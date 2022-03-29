Buchanan officers looking for two Kentucky men suspected of stealing from flood victims

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has obtained multiple warrants for two Kentucky men involved in crimes against Hurley, Virginia flood victims.

On Friday, two men were observed at a home in the Guesses Fork area, which had been affected by flooding last summer, police said.

The suspects were loading items into a vehicle from the home, according to the sheriff’s office. As a local citizen approached the two men to inquire what they were doing, one of the two men brandished a firearm at the citizen. The two men then left the area in a vehicle, the release said.

After an investigation, the two men have been charged with multiple offenses, including breaking and entering and grand larceny, police said. One of the men was charged with an additional brandishing of a firearm.

The names of the two men are being withheld by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional patrols have increased in the Guesses Fork area. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with Kentucky authorities in locating and arresting the men. The two are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to authorities.

Residents are urged to contact the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 935-2313 if any suspicious activity is noticed in the Guesses Fork area of Hurley.