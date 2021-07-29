Buchanan County woman wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery

HAYSI, Va. — When Betsy Squier bought a Commonwealth Scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery, she used some money she received on her birthday, two days earlier.

She scratched that “birthday ticket” and ended up winning the game’s $1 million top prize.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was shocked,” the Vansant woman told lottery officials as she claimed her prize.

Squier bought her winning ticket at JDM Deli Mart on Sandlick Road in Haysi. The game she won is one of dozens of Scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $30 to $1 million.

The chance of winning the top prize is 1 in 1.06 million.