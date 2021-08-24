Buchanan County man to face murder charges

GRUNDY, Va. - A Buchanan County man is slated to be charged with murdering his wife, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call for help at a residence on Material Road, off of Lick Branch Road on Slate Creek Road in Buchanan County Virginia, in reference to a shooting, police said.
Rescue 33 Ambulance and Knox Creek Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, deputies found a female, Barbara Anne Hartford, 68, of Grundy, inside the home, deceased with a gunshot wound, police said.
Also in the same home, Harold Harvey Hartford Jr., 66, of Grundy, the husband of the deceased woman, was found alive, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Emergency Medical Services rendered aid to Mr. Hartford and transported him to a landing zone where VSP Med-Flight transferred him to a Pikeville, Kentucky, area hospital.
At the time of this report, Mr. Hartford remains in that hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene.
A firearm was located and collected that is believed to have been the one used in the shootings.
Other evidence was collected from the scene, police said.
Interviews were conducted and statements were obtained from witnesses.
Based on the investigation into the incident, warrants were obtained from a magistrate, on Harold Harvey Hartford Jr., police said.
According to a release, he is charged with murder and with use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Mr. Hartford will be arrested upon release from the hospital, and he will go through the extradition process from the State of Kentucky, police said.
The body of Barbara Anne Hartford was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Western District in Roanoke for an autopsy.
Sheriff John McClanahan said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out for the family and friends of those involved and the community where they lived. This is a tragic incident for them all. I would also like to ask for privacy to the family while they deal with this troubling time.”