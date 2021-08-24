Buchanan County man to face murder charges

Mr. Hartford will be arrested upon release from the hospital, and he will go through the extradition process from the State of Kentucky, police said.

The body of Barbara Anne Hartford was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Western District in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Sheriff John McClanahan said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out for the family and friends of those involved and the community where they lived. This is a tragic incident for them all. I would also like to ask for privacy to the family while they deal with this troubling time.”