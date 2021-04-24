 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buchanan County man pleads guilty to child pornography charge
0 comments

Buchanan County man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

ABINGDON, Va. — A Whitewood, Virginia, man pleaded guilty Friday to distributing child pornography using a means or facility of interstate commerce, federal prosecutors said.

Jordan Seth Gross, 21, distributed child pornography to an undercover employee with the FBI in November, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gross admitted in court to using the KIK computer messenger application to communicate with others in a known child pornography chatroom.

Gross accessed his KIK account from his home and workplace at Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy, prosecutors said. Using that account, Gross distributed several videos of girls under 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an FBI employee working undercover, the release states.

Gross pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing one or more visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct that has been mailed or transported in interstate or foreign commerce. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 5.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts