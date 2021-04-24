Buchanan County man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

ABINGDON, Va. — A Whitewood, Virginia, man pleaded guilty Friday to distributing child pornography using a means or facility of interstate commerce, federal prosecutors said.

Jordan Seth Gross, 21, distributed child pornography to an undercover employee with the FBI in November, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gross admitted in court to using the KIK computer messenger application to communicate with others in a known child pornography chatroom.

Gross accessed his KIK account from his home and workplace at Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy, prosecutors said. Using that account, Gross distributed several videos of girls under 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an FBI employee working undercover, the release states.

Gross pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing one or more visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct that has been mailed or transported in interstate or foreign commerce. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 5.