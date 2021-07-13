 Skip to main content
Buchanan County grand jury indicts man in connection to June shooting
Buchanan County grand jury indicts man in connection to June shooting

GRUNDY, Va. – A Buchanan County grand jury has indicted a man in connection to the June shooting of a man who remains hospitalized, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

James Patrick Cantrell, 44, of Pilgrim’s Knob, Virginia, has been indicted on charges of maliciously discharging a firearm in or at an occupied building, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and animal cruelty, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges are pending, the release states.

On June 28, deputies found Tony Dean Cole, 59, of Pilgrim’s Knob, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Cantrell, who was being sought on a warrant charging him with abducting a woman, was developed as a suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody by the Virginia State Police tactical team at a hotel in Tazewell County, the release states.

Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said the men were “acquaintances” and had not been the subject of previous calls by law enforcement officials.

“We’re still looking in on the motive as to why the shooting occurred,” Breeding said.

The animal cruelty charges stem from the discovery of the body of a dog, that had also been shot, the chief deputy said.

“ … And, based on evidence, we believe that Cantrell did shoot the dog,” he said.

Cole remains hospitalized in Kentucky, according to Breeding.

Cantrell continues to be held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

