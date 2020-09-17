BTES offering decreased rates for COVID-19 relief

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services customer rates will decrease slightly for the next year following action by the Tennessee Valley Authority and the BTES Board of Directors.

“On August 27, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board approved a Wholesale Pandemic Relief Credit of 2.5 percent of certain components of the wholesale rate for twelve months for all of the customers TVA serves,” BTES CEO Mike Browder said in a news release. “The BTES Board voted to pass this credit through to our customers, which results in a decrease of an average of 1.6 percent of retail rates.”

The BTES Board approved the rate decrease Wednesday. The reduction will start in October and will remain in effect for the duration of the TVA credit, the release states.

In addition, BTES and TVA have each allocated $15,000 in matching funds to donations that help some residential customers in need pay their electric bills. Since April, BTES customers have donated more than $12,000 to the BTES Help Your Neighbor Program. The Salvation Army certifies the eligibility of the recipients, and the United Way of Bristol administers the funds.

“We are hoping this provides our customers with some additional help during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Browder said in the release. “BTES is committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees, and the community we serve.”