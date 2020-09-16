BTES customers will see slight rate decrease for a year

The BTES Board approved the rate decrease Wednesday. The reduction will start in October and will remain in effect for the duration of the TVA credit, the release states.

In addition, BTES and TVA have each allocated $15,000 in matching funds to donations that help some residential customers in need pay their electric bills. Since April, BTES customers have donated more than $12,000 to the BTES Help Your Neighbor Program. This has the potential to reach $45,000 in direct benefit to our community. The Salvation Army certifies the eligibility of the recipients and the United Way of Bristol administers the funds.