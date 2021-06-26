BTES breaks ground on electrical substation as part of TVA initiative

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services broke ground Friday for a delivery point power substation along state Route 394 as part of Tennessee Valley Authority’s initiative to meet the Bristol area’s growing demand for power.

“Economic development and reliability are key focus areas for both BTES and TVA,” said TVA General Manager Amy Edge. “This delivery point project will provide much needed additional capacity to serve the area along with reliability improvements for exiting customers.”

The new South Bristol 161 kV substation, across from the Bristol Business Park, will add an additional connection between TVA’s 161 kV system and BTES’ distribution substations. BTES is primarily served by two 161 kV delivery points in Bluff City and Blountville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This site and this project are another demonstration of our commitment to the community and our dedication to providing reliable service to our customers,” said BTES Board of Directors Chairwoman Erin Downs.

Together, TVA and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services will invest $40 million in the project, Downs added.