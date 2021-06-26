 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BTES breaks ground on electrical substation as part of TVA initiative
0 comments
featured

BTES breaks ground on electrical substation as part of TVA initiative

{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services broke ground Friday for a delivery point power substation along state Route 394 as part of Tennessee Valley Authority’s initiative to meet the Bristol area’s growing demand for power.

“Economic development and reliability are key focus areas for both BTES and TVA,” said TVA General Manager Amy Edge. “This delivery point project will provide much needed additional capacity to serve the area along with reliability improvements for exiting customers.”

The new South Bristol 161 kV substation, across from the Bristol Business Park, will add an additional connection between TVA’s 161 kV system and BTES’ distribution substations. BTES is primarily served by two 161 kV delivery points in Bluff City and Blountville.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This site and this project are another demonstration of our commitment to the community and our dedication to providing reliable service to our customers,” said BTES Board of Directors Chairwoman Erin Downs.

Together, TVA and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services will invest $40 million in the project, Downs added.

According to a TVA news release, two power lines totaling 14.2 miles will be built. The Sullivan-South Bristol line will stretch 10.8 miles between the agency’s Sullivan 500-kV substation in Bluff City and the South Bristol substation.

TVA plans to start surveys of the land the lines will cross this winter and next spring and start obtaining easements in the fall of 2022, the release states. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2023 and completed in spring 2024.

“I want to sincerely thank each and every one of you for all that you continue to do to make Bristol, Tennessee in Sullivan County a great community to live in, work and play,” said Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
'Pastoral elegance': Inn to offer bucolic escape nestled in Appalachia
Latest Headlines

'Pastoral elegance': Inn to offer bucolic escape nestled in Appalachia

A short distance from bustling Interstate 81, a country road lined with dense woods takes many twists and turns before one final curve delivers visitors on top of a hill overlooking a vast estate of nearly 12 acres of grapevines and an inn reminiscent of a modern farmhouse. “The land is beautiful. The resources are beautiful,” said Tariq Zaidi, who manages marketing for Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards. “In many ways, [it’s] a very cultural, lifestyle-type property that is going to become a destination.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts