BTCS board responds to comments critical of educators

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education responded to derogatory comments Monday made by an advisor to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in reference to teachers.

A hidden-camera video obtained by NewsChannel 5 in Nashville captured Larry Arnn, the president of Hillsdale College in Michigan, stating at a gathering that “teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” The footage also shows Arnn saying that “basically” anybody can educate a child.

In response, the Bristol Tennessee school board passed a resolution proclaiming “unequivocal support for [Bristol Tennessee City Schools] teachers” in a “statement of support and appreciation” for the system’s educators. The Sullivan County Board of Education also passed a resolution last week to express their support for public school teachers in response to Arnn’s comments.

In addressing Arnn’s remarks during Monday’s board meeting, Bristol Tennessee School Board Member Jill Harrison said she personally could not do the job of the city’s educators, and that they have her respect.

“We wanted to express our appreciation to our teachers and our staff and let them know that we don’t agree with those comments,” Harrison said.

Board Secretary Jim Butcher was quick to point out what he called the governor’s “lack of repudiation” in not rebuking Arnn’s claims.

“It is just egregious, and it cannot be tolerated without something being said, and we are saying it as a board,” Butcher said.

Board Vice-Chair Eric Cuddy said Arnn’s comments were “hard to take in.” Director of Schools Dr. Annette Tudor thanked the board for the resolution.

Harrison also added Arnn “has been tapped to provide charter school services” in Tennessee.