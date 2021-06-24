Bryan Phipps named next president, CEO of People Inc.

ABINGDON, Va. — Bryan Phipps has been named the next president and CEO of People Inc., a Southwest Virginia-based nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for economically disadvantaged people.

The organization’s board of directors named the Big Stone Gap man to lead the nonprofit agency, according to a news release. Phipps will serve as senior vice president and work closely with current President and CEO Rob Goldsmith before officially assuming the role in January 2022. Goldsmith is retiring.

Phipps has 17 years of experience with Peoples Inc., where he has served as the vice president and chief development officer.

“Bryan has the background, knowledge and, most importantly, heart and soul for People Inc.’s mission,” said Chris Shortridge, chairman of the board. “We are confident that he will lead the agency in new and exciting directions.”

Phipps, a Clintwood native, said he is humbled by the opportunity and thanked the board for its faith in him.

“I look forward to working alongside our incredible staff, boards of directors, partners and communities to continue to make a difference in Virginia and beyond,” Phipps said.

As president and CEO, Phipps will lead a staff of nearly 300 people, manage a $30 million budget and provide leadership and staff support to the board, the release states. He will act as a liaison between the agency and legislative, organizational partners, funders and the national Community Action network.