Brown found not guilty; attorney says murder indictment was rushed

BRISTOL, Va. – A Bristol, Virginia police officer didn’t need to testify on the final day of his murder trial to get the verdict he wanted.

The tense, week-long trial came to a close Wednesday when a jury found Officer Johnathan Brown not guilty nearly a year after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Brown’s attorney Heather Howard told the jury in her closing argument that Brown shot and killed Jonathen Kohler, a Bristol, Tennessee man, on March 30, 2021 because he had no choice when Kohler used his car to flee toward the officer.

Brown, 32, was one of four Bristol, Virginia police officers who responded to the Rodeway Inn on Euclid Avenue around 3:20 a.m. for multiple calls of shots fired and found Kohler, 31, seated in the driver's seat of his parked car.

As Kohler was contacted and being questioned by officers, who testified to having reasonable suspicion Kohler was the shooter, he decided to try to flee the parking lot toward Brown, who fired his rifle six times. Kohler suffered gunshot wounds to the head and neck. He died almost immediately and crashed into a parked car.

The defense claimed Brown acted in self-defense and in accordance with his training, while prosecutors argued that he was too aggressive and acted unlawfully.

In Wednesday’s closing arguments, Howard was critical of the government’s handling of the case, stating that the commonwealth “rushed to indict” Brown before the investigation was complete. Howard called the prosecutors' case against Brown “a trial of insinuation” filled with “smoke and mirrors” and “red herrings” intended to distract the jury.

Howard also criticized the commonwealth for calling only six witnesses to testify, despite the prosecutor stating they subpoenaed 50 witnesses. The defense called 11 witnesses the prosecutors didn’t, Howard said, including the three officers who witnessed the shooting.

It was later determined by investigators that Kohler did have a loaded firearm under his seat as officers questioned him and that he was the one who fired the shots in the motel parking lot that prompted the police response.

Texts revealed Kohler, who had additional magazines and rounds of ammunition in the car, threatened to “shoot up” the motel. Kohler also had a toxic level of methamphetamine in his blood, a toxicologist testified.

Evidence showed Brown had half a second to decide to pull the trigger 5 feet from the car after it starting moving toward him.

