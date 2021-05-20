Broadfoot to become president, CEO of Electro-Mechanical Corp.

BRISTOL, Va. — Howard Broadfoot will become the new president and CEO of Electro-Mechanical Corp. on June 1, the company announced Wednesday.
Broadfoot has been with the company since late 2009, most recently serving as chief operating officer, according to a written statement. He assumes the role from Russell Leonard, who is retiring after nearly 35 years of service.
Broadfoot has more than 30 years of diverse experience in manufacturing across several industries, including with Thomas & Betts, Newell Rubbermaid, ZF Friedrichshafen (North America), Southwire and Boeing. As COO of Electro-Mechanical, he has been responsible for strategic planning, manufacturing and operations oversight of the company. He also provided technical oversight and design review of product development.
Broadfoot earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in industrial management and a master’s degree from the University of North Alabama.
“All of us in the EMC community are thankful for the ingenuity and investment of the Leonard family in this business and our region,” Broadfoot said. “Because of their commitment, as well as the dedication of our co-workers, we were able to weather the pandemic and actually experience growth during 2020. It is my goal to continue EMC’s long track record of quality, excellence and service in all that we do and I look forward to collaborating with the board and experts throughout the electrical distribution, extraction, engineered product and renewable energy industries in this process.”
Leonard will remain on the company’s board of directors and continue to be integrally involved with EMC by offering guidance on strategic growth and product development, among other things. Additionally, to help position EMC for future markets and opportunities, three independent seats will be added to EMC’s board.