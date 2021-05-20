Broadfoot to become president, CEO of Electro-Mechanical Corp.

BRISTOL, Va. — Howard Broadfoot will become the new president and CEO of Electro-Mechanical Corp. on June 1, the company announced Wednesday.

Broadfoot has been with the company since late 2009, most recently serving as chief operating officer, according to a written statement. He assumes the role from Russell Leonard, who is retiring after nearly 35 years of service.

Broadfoot has more than 30 years of diverse experience in manufacturing across several industries, including with Thomas & Betts, Newell Rubbermaid, ZF Friedrichshafen (North America), Southwire and Boeing. As COO of Electro-Mechanical, he has been responsible for strategic planning, manufacturing and operations oversight of the company. He also provided technical oversight and design review of product development.

Broadfoot earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in industrial management and a master’s degree from the University of North Alabama.