Bristol woman sentenced to prison for pandemic scheme
ABINGDON, Va. – A Bristol, Tennessee woman who conspired with others to fraudulently file more than $499,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits, was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison.

Melissa Hayes, 51, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of conspiracy to commit unemployment fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Members of the conspiracy, including Hayes, worked together to collect personal identification information of more than 35 co-conspirators, including 15 inmates in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections, and to file fraudulent claims of pandemic-related unemployment benefits, the release states.

The Department of Labor Office of the Inspector General, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Norton Police Department and Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Murphy prosecuted the case.

