BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia Fire Department crews aided a woman just after noon Monday who was trapped by a lawnmower.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Boomer Lane for a traumatic injury, where the victim slipped and her foot went under the running lawnmower.

The victim sustained a serious injury involving the amputation of at least one toe.

While firefighter-EMTs worked to control bleeding and stabilize the victim, other fire crews responded to Highland View Elementary School, a short distance away, to prepare to land the Med-Flight helicopter on the ball field.

She was transported to Johnson City Medical Center’s Level 1 Trauma Center by helicopter.