Bristol woman charged with hit-and-run in Florida
Bristol woman charged with hit-and-run in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. — A Bristol, Virginia woman, who lives part-time in Florida, has been charged following a crash in the Naples area.

Etta Nicewonder, 82, was charged with misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to a vehicle, according to Collier County Florida court records. She is accused of running a red light in her black Bentley and striking a blue Kia, a rental, an affidavit states.

The Kia’s driver followed Nicewonder as she left the scene. The driver eventually stopped, but a Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to locate Nicewonder, the affidavit states.

Nicewonder told the officer that the Kia struck her vehicle, but she did not stop to speak with the other driver.

“No, I kept going,” Nicewonder told the officer.

The woman became uncooperative and said she didn’t want to fill out a sworn statement, according to court records. Nicewonder then “proceeded to give me a light pop on the top of my head with my clip board,” the officer wrote.

Nicewonder was arrested but released on bail, court records show.

