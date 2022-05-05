Bristol woman charged after allegedly stabbing man and leaving him in storage locker

A Bristol, Tennessee woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man and leaving him in a locked storage unit in Kingsport.

Lorraine Hearl, 41, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Thursday.

The victim told investigators April 25 that he and his girlfriend, Hearl, were arguing at a storage unit they shared on Moreland Drive when she stabbed him in the chest, according to the release.

“Investigators spoke to a witness that stated Lorraine Hearl came to his residence and told him that the victim was at the storage unit and needed to be ‘let out.’” the release said.

The witness proceeded to go unlock the storage unit and help the victim walk to Garlands Private Drive to get medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators located Hearl Thursday. No bond had been set at the time of the release.