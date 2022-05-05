 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Bristol woman charged after allegedly stabbing man and leaving him in storage locker

  • 0
Lorraine Ann Hearl

Lorraine Ann Hearl

 Photo Contributed

A Bristol, Tennessee woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man and leaving him in a locked storage unit in Kingsport. 

Lorraine Hearl, 41, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Thursday.

The victim told investigators April 25 that he and his girlfriend, Hearl, were arguing at a storage unit they shared on Moreland Drive when she stabbed him in the chest, according to the release. 

“Investigators spoke to a witness that stated Lorraine Hearl came to his residence and told him that the victim was at the storage unit and needed to be ‘let out.’” the release said.

The witness proceeded to go unlock the storage unit and help the victim walk to Garlands Private Drive to get medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said. 

With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators located Hearl Thursday. No bond had been set at the time of the release. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Horn of Africa drought drives 20 million towards hunger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts