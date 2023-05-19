BRISTOL, Tenn. — The second annual Bristol Wing Walk unfolds downtown this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event, hosted by Discover Bristol, allows attendees to enjoy signature and unique wing flavors from seven Bristol restaurants and help decide who has the best wings in Bristol, according to a written statement.

“The Discover Bristol Wing Walk is a fun way for locals and visitors to get a sample of our city’s amazing and emerging culinary scene,” said Christopher Perrin, director for Discover Bristol. “Having a sold-out inaugural event in 2022 confirms the interest in discovering Bristol’s new and diverse restaurants.”

Participants will go from restaurant to restaurant, enjoy two wings from each location and then vote for the People’s Choice Award.

“The event provides the restaurants an opportunity to showcase their culinary skills and compete for top honors in a friendly competition,” said Spence Flagg, owner of Cascade Draft House and chair of the Discover Bristol Food & Beverage Committee. “It was such a fun event, and everyone is excited for it to return.”

Restaurants vying for the top honors are Bristol Gardens & Grill, Delta Blues, Lumac at The Bristol Hotel, Stateline Bar & Grille, The Angry Italian, The Corner, and Union 41.

The People’s Choice Winner will be announced at the conclusion of the event.

Tickets are $30 and a $2 convenience fee will be added to each ticket purchased with a debit or credit card.

Purchase tickets online at www.bristolwingwalk.com, or buy in person at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.