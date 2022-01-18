Bristol voted in the Top 10 list of best places to fish in the winter

Great winter fishing is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when tourists think of things to do and see in Bristol, but that may change after a nationwide fishing blog recently placed the Twin Cities in the top 10 best places to fish in the winter.

“South Holston River is known for its fly fishing action far and wide. Its cold waters are home to feisty trout year-round and fly anglers make the most of it. Rainbows, brooks, and browns are all on the menu,” the FishBooker blog written by Andrijana Maletic said. “There’s even a saying that this river has almost 10,000 brown trout per its every mile.”

Larry Brumett, a boat salesperson at Bass Pro Shops in Bristol and an avid fisherman said winter is actually a really good time to catch fish in this area.

“Fish tend to bite better in the wintertime,” Brumett, of Bristol, Tennessee, said. “A lot of people like fishing in the wintertime because there’s bigger fish.”

Brumett said he goes fishing on the South Fork and uses a floating fly at the Weir Dam.

“It’s a light fly with a light, 4-lb. test line,” he said. “It can be any kind of fly. I usually use duck feathers. And you can put it on a bobber. Put it up three or four foot on the line.”

The blog also highlights South Holston Lake with its calm waters and a variety of fish to catch including bass, walleye, carp, pike and muskellunge.

That lake is where you’ll find Brumett, who’s been selling Tracker boats at Bass Pro Shops for more than five years.

“It’s more predominately smallmouth bass fishing this time of year,” he said.

Bristol landed on the top 10 list of great places to fish in the winter alongside such locations as Morro Bay, California; South Padre Island, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Elephant Butte Lake in New Mexico.

