Bristol Virginia's rags to riches financial recovery continues

BRISTOL, Va. – What a difference five years makes.

The Bristol Virginia City Council received a glowing financial report Tuesday, during its regular meeting, including word that it had nearly $29 million in the bank on June 30, at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.

That is a far cry from 2017 when – on Aug. 28 – the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts declared Bristol the most fiscally distressed locality in Virginia.

“Quite frankly I don’t know if this city realized whether they would still be a city or a town in five years,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “On June 30, 2017, the city had $7.4 million in cash. That is barely enough for the city to operate.”

Five years ago the city had that cash balance, no reserves, borrowed $1.7 million in short term tax anticipation notes to pay bills and paid $190,000 toward the principal on its more than $100 million in long term debt.

In 2022, the city had $28.7 million in the bank, hadn’t done any tax anticipation borrowing in years, has $4 million in reserve and paid $2.42 million toward its long-term debt.

In that time its credit ratings have also improved from Baa2 at Moody’s and A from Standard & Poore to A2 for Moody and A-plus from S&P.

“I think it’s important we take note this was a team effort to do this,” Eads said. “Everybody in the city of Bristol, every employee played a role in getting us where we are today. They continue to play that role. They want the city of Bristol to succeed and I think this is a success story that should be told on the silver screen. It’s truly amazing.”

For the fiscal year, the city finished with $60.6 million in general fund revenues, better than the $59.3 million budgeted, while expenses came in lower, at $53.8 million, Chief Financial Officer Tamrya Spradlin said.

“I think it shows us growing, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it shows Bristol is open for business. People are traveling, staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said. “On the expense side, the city has done a good job of budgeting conservatively over the past several years because we knew we needed to get out of the position we were in.

“It’s exciting to see that we have made progress, but it’s important to know we still have hurdles to overcome. Obviously the city still has a large amount of debt, and property taxes, I think, are too high. We still have work to do, but it’s good to look back at the progress we’ve made,” Farnum said.

Other council members echoed that sentiment.

“I want to give a shout out to the taxpayers,” Councilman Kevin Wingard said. “They’re the ones who paid these taxes. People that live in this community, people that eat in this community. People that pay their real estate taxes and personal property taxes and they go to the stores and they buy goods. They’re the ones who made this happen.”

Wingard, who will leave the council later this year, urged the rest to “remember the taxpayers.”

“We still have issues, we still have challenges, but we’re in a much, much stronger place,” Councilman Bill Hartley said.

In other matters, the council appointed Connor Selfe and Monica Shew to the Industrial Development Authority and Paul Conco to the Planning Commission, following lengthy interviews conducted in closed session, without the public or news media in the room.

