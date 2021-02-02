Bristol, Virginia's new program to recognize home owners who make notable improvements

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol, Virginia officials are initiating a new program to recognize property owners who have made notable improvements to their homes.

The Bristol Star program will honor property owners who have who make “considerable efforts to invest in their homes through home repairs, yard maintenance and clean-up, landscaping and general appearance improvements,” according to a written statement.

“The city wants to encourage its residents to have pride in their community and neighborhoods,” City Manager Randall Eads said in the statement. “By recognizing and appreciating homeowner and other property investments, we hope the Bristol Star program will spur neighbors to take notice and invest in their own homes. The end result will be for the city to become a more vibrant and inviting place to live, work, and visit.”

The city has formed the Bristol’s Neighborhood Pride Committee to oversee the program.

This program is in addition to the existing Historic District Awards, which are presented annually to property owners who improve homes and businesses in the city’s five historic districts.

The goal is to encourage clean-up and investment in the city’s residential neighborhoods.