 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol, Virginia's, Maci Ratliff wins title of Miss Teen Spectacular America 2021
0 comments

Bristol, Virginia's, Maci Ratliff wins title of Miss Teen Spectacular America 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
maciratliff

Maci Ratliff

 Contributed

Maci Ratliff, of Bristol, Virginia, captured the title of Miss Teen Spectacular America 2021 Sunday, Sept. 12, in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Ratliff (representing Tennessee) will represent the Miss Teen Spectacular America national title, through the coming year.

Ratliff attends John Battle High School. Her hobbies include soccer, shopping, skiing, traveling, big game hunting and fishing.

She hopes to promote her platform, "Let's T.A.C.O. 'Bout Mental Health," over the next year.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Aretha given R-E-S-P-E-C-T with post office naming

Watch Now: Related Video

Aretha given R-E-S-P-E-C-T with post office naming

Watch Now: Related Video

Aretha given R-E-S-P-E-C-T with post office naming

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts