Bristol, Virginia weighs 4-cent tax hike

BRISTOL, Va. — Many Bristol, Virginia property owners can expect to pay more taxes if the City Council approves a proposed 4-cent effective increase next month.
The city’s proposed fiscal 2021-22 operating budget is based on resetting the city’s real estate tax rate to $1.12 per $100 of assessed value. While that is 5 cents less than the current rate of $1.17 per $100, this is a reappraisal year and the average value of real property increased 9% citywide.
The city’s proposed budget aims to capture a portion of the difference, rather than lower it to completely offset increases tied to the recently completed reappraisal, according to a legal notice placed by the city in the Bristol Herald Courier.
The council would have to lower the rate to $1.08 per $100 of assessed value for property owners to pay approximately the same amount.
The rate has been $1.17 since 2017 after being $1.19 for a couple of years. It was $1.17 prior to that.
The proposed rate is expected to generate about $320,000, which would be applied into different areas of the city’s general fund operating budget, City Manager Randy Eads said.
“The tax rate that is proposed, I call the pre-Falls tax rate, which was about 2014, where we’ve taken the tax rate back to seven years ago,” Eads said. “Over the course of seven years, things cost a little bit more to operate. Some people will probably see an increase on their real estate taxes. Others won’t and it all depends on everybody’s assessment.”
For the owner of a $100,000 house, the effective increase would be $40 per year, but rates could vary depending on the reassessed value.
“The difference between the lowered tax rate and proposed tax rate would be $0.04 per $100 or 3.7%,” according to the notice. “The difference will be known as the ‘effective tax rate increase.’ Individual property taxes may, however, increase at a percentage greater than or less than the above percentage.”
The effective rate is based on the fiscal 2021-22 budget the city manager will recommend to the council next month.
“Based on the proposed real property tax rate and changes in other revenues, the total budget for the city will exceed last year’s adopted budget by 9%,” according to the notice.
The council is expected to set the tax rate next month and whatever rate it approves would be applied to the May billing statements, Eads said.
The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. April 8 at City Hall council chambers. Currently, COVID restrictions limit the number of people that can be in that room at one time and members of council and city staff are socially distanced.
“If we have a large group of people show up, we’ll make sure we have an opportunity for everyone to come in and speak,” Eads said. “Everyone may not be able to be in council chambers at the same time, but we’ll make arrangements for people to be heard.”
