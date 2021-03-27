Bristol, Virginia weighs 4-cent tax hike

For the owner of a $100,000 house, the effective increase would be $40 per year, but rates could vary depending on the reassessed value.

“The difference between the lowered tax rate and proposed tax rate would be $0.04 per $100 or 3.7%,” according to the notice. “The difference will be known as the ‘effective tax rate increase.’ Individual property taxes may, however, increase at a percentage greater than or less than the above percentage.”

The effective rate is based on the fiscal 2021-22 budget the city manager will recommend to the council next month.

“Based on the proposed real property tax rate and changes in other revenues, the total budget for the city will exceed last year’s adopted budget by 9%,” according to the notice.

The council is expected to set the tax rate next month and whatever rate it approves would be applied to the May billing statements, Eads said.

The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. April 8 at City Hall council chambers. Currently, COVID restrictions limit the number of people that can be in that room at one time and members of council and city staff are socially distanced.

“If we have a large group of people show up, we’ll make sure we have an opportunity for everyone to come in and speak,” Eads said. “Everyone may not be able to be in council chambers at the same time, but we’ll make arrangements for people to be heard.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.