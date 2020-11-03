 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Virginia voters overwhelmingly approve Hard Rock casino
0 comments
featured top story

Bristol Virginia voters overwhelmingly approve Hard Rock casino

{{featured_button_text}}
BHC 11012020 Bristol Hard Rock Casino 03

This artist’s rendering shows the proposed $400 million Hard Rock Hotel & Casino resort for Bristol, Virginia. The casino’s fate is on Tuesday’s referendum.

 Artist Rendering

BRISTOL, Va. -- Bristol Virginia voters today overwhelmingly approved the proposed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino resort planned for the former Bristol Mall property.

The $400 million project received 5,547 affirmative votes compared to 2,221 votes against.

All votes are unofficial until city election officials complete their final canvass, which is planned for noon Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About 3,000 voters came to the polls today. Early and absentee voting accounted for a significant part of the ballots, as more than 4,500 votes were cast before polls opened this morning.

Hard Rock International previously said it expects to submit its gaming license application to the Virginia Lottery Board once the state completes development of regulations that will govern casinos.

Three other Virginia cities - Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth - conducted similar casino referendums today.

The project is forecast to generate up to 2,000 direct jobs, between $15 million and $20 million in tax revenues for the city and millions of gaming tax revenues to be divided among the city and 11 other Southwest Virginia localities.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Construction halted at site of Sept. 25 hotel collapse in Bristol
Local News

Construction halted at site of Sept. 25 hotel collapse in Bristol

Construction of the unfinished Tenneva Holiday Inn has been halted and an investigation into what caused its partial collapse a month ago will not occur until after the building is completely shored and deemed safe, an employee from Frizzell Construction told the Bristol Herald Courier Friday evening.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts