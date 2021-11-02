Bristol Virginia turnout approaching 40% with two hours remaining

BRISTOL, Va. - Voter turnout has been steady throughout the day with over 4,100 at 4 p.m., or about 35%.
General Registrar Penny Limburg said all four city polling places have been busy with the most activity at Van Pelt Elementary, which recorded nearly 2,000 votes by 4:30 p.m.
"We had 40% turnout in the last gubernatorial race so I think we're on target to hit that again," Limburg said. "We have more registered voters now than we did then too. We've had a lot of calls today - maybe more than you might have in a presidential year where people are unsure of their precinct or unsure if they're registered. We're seeing people that don't vote in every election turning out."
She said the contested sheriff's race may be helping drive turnout in addition to the gubernatorial contest.
Polls remain open until 7 p.m.
