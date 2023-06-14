BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia City Council voted unanimously in favor of passing the first reading of an ordinance that would reduce the city’s trash collection rate from $60 a month to $48.

Randall Eads, Bristol, Virginia, city manager and city attorney, emphasized that the proposed ordinance was made possible due to a $477,000 Virginia Department of Criminal Justice grant, which then allows the city to repurpose funds within their budget to cover a change in the solid waste collection rate.

“The solid waste disposal fund has had significant financial issues, and as we went through the budget season this year, you know, worst case scenario that I presented back in January was that the collection rate will be $72 a month. As we continue to go through the budget, we were able to get those down to $60 a month,” Eads said.

“If it was not for that grant, we probably would not be having this discussion tonight.”

Councilman Jake Holmes said the ordinance is part of a creative process to pay the city’s bills and emphasized that he looks forward to seeing the rate lower in the future as the city’s expenses related to the Bristol, Virginia, quarry landfill diminish.

“This is about trying to help our citizens give them some relief by getting creative,” Holmes said. “I hope 48 is, you know, maybe not permanent. I hope one day some of these expenses that we’re incurring in that landfill will go away, go down at least, and we’ll be able to move past it.”

In her comments before voting, Councilwoman Becky Nave highlighted that the rate is better than what was being presented a few months ago.

“$48 it still is high, and it’s not where we want to be. But it’s a huge difference in where it was, you know, several months ago,” Holmes said. “I’ll have to thank our city manager, our assistant city manager, our CFO, because I know you all crunched the numbers got together, and worked on it, and then truly for Chief Austin for getting that grant that has been key.”

Councilman Richard Pollard emphasized the impact that this reduction in the trash rate will have on the city’s citizens.

“I am very glad to see this happen,” Pollard said. “This will help a lot of our people significantly over what it would have been before. I do not want to even imagine how people would have been hurt if we had, had to keep the original $72 trash rate.”

The ordinance change now goes to BVU for review. Then it would return to the Council for a final vote on June 20.

During his comments to the Council, Eads also explained that in the city’s continued efforts to balance its Solid Waste Fund, the Council will be presented with a second ordinance change proposal on June 20, this time to the City’s cigarette admissions tax.

“We’re estimating with an increase in the cigarette admissions tax that would mean an additional $170,000 in revenue to help cover some of the expenses associated with the solid waste disposal fund,” Eads said.