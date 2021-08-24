 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol, Virginia to begin paving at key intersection
0 comments

Bristol, Virginia to begin paving at key intersection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. – Crews from the city of Bristol, Virginia will begin paving work on the intersection of State Street, Volunteer Parkway and Commonwealth Avenue on Aug. 29.

The majority of the milling and paving work is expected to take place at night, according to a written statement. The work is expected to be completed on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 2. Motorists should expect one or more lanes of traffic to be closed at any given time to complete the work.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts