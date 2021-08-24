Bristol, Virginia to begin paving at key intersection

BRISTOL, Va. – Crews from the city of Bristol, Virginia will begin paving work on the intersection of State Street, Volunteer Parkway and Commonwealth Avenue on Aug. 29.

The majority of the milling and paving work is expected to take place at night, according to a written statement. The work is expected to be completed on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 2. Motorists should expect one or more lanes of traffic to be closed at any given time to complete the work.