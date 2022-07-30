Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office seeks support for search and rescue aid

The Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office is seeking funding to reinstitute a program intended to help locate people with special needs and those who are prone to go missing.

Sheriff Tyrone Foster and Lieutenant Ronnie Leonard, head of the program, are on a mission to restart the office’s Project Lifesaver operation after it was put on the backburner recently due to a lack of manpower and funding. The program provides monitoring devices that aid in locating missing persons, particularly those with conditions like Alzheimer’s, dementia or other cognitive issues.

“It’s a great resource I think for the citizens of the City of Bristol Virginia and our community by helping people who have some issues,” Foster said.

According to Leonard, the office is seeking funding for two more receivers and about 10 additional transmitters, which would cost more than $5,000 in all. The funding is being sought so the program can remain free for the public, Leonard said.

Prior to the program being shelved, Leonard said that between eight and 12 city residents were regular participants in the program. In general, a band emitting a silent radio frequency is latched onto a user’s wrist or ankle that can then be used to locate them if they go missing or get lost. The technology, Leonard said, works well.

“They’re great,” Leonard said. “I’ve used them quite frequently here in the city. It’s a godsend, especially to the kids that have a tendency to wander.”

Project Lifesaver is said to save lives, prevent injuries, reduce search times and also save money and resources in search efforts. Project Lifesaver is a national nonprofit that has hundreds of participating agencies around the country, Leonard said, which means users who travel can still be located, if needed.

“Nationwide, the average after we get notified and get to the scene, it’s right around 30 minutes, and they are back home,” Leonard said.

Leonard thinks demand for the service will increase once the community sees what the program is and how it can better protect loved ones.