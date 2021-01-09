Bristol Virginia Sheriff Maples to retire this year

BRISTOL, Va. — Saying he wants to spend more time with his family, Bristol Virginia Sheriff Dave Maples said Friday he plans to retire later this year.

Maples, 60, has worked for the office for almost 39 years, including the last three as sheriff. He was elected in November 2017 and took office the following January.

“I don’t have an end date yet. It could be Dec. 31 or it could be next week,” Maples said during a phone interview. “If I make it to July 1, I will have been here 39 years. I just think it’s time for me to spend more time with my family. I have a grandchild and I’ll have my second next month and I want to spend time with them and all my family.”

Maples succeeded longtime former Sheriff Jack Weisenburger.

The city continues to deal with an aging, severely overcrowded jail, but that didn’t play a role in his decision, Maples said.

“I knew that when I came in where we were with the jail so that really wasn’t one of my top reasons,” he said. “I just want to be able to jump in the car and go see my granddaughter at any time. When my other grandchild is born, I want to be able to do the same thing. They’re the biggest reasons.”