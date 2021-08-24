Bristol, Virginia sheriff candidates agree the existing city jail should remain

BRISTOL, Va. — Both candidates for city sheriff emphasized their desire Monday to retain the existing city jail during remarks at a candidate event.
Charlie Thomas and Tyrone Foster each stressed that they want to keep and improve the city’s aging, overcrowded lockup during a meet and greet hosted by the city’s Democratic Committee. About 45 people attended the event at the Bristol Public Library.
City leaders are currently negotiating with the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority on a plan that could ultimately close the city jail, transfer all its prisoners to the authority’s four facilities and lay off a substantial portion of the Sheriff’s Office employees. What is unknown is whether continuing to operate the jail or joining the authority is the most fiscally responsible decision.
Jail officials have wrestled with overcrowding issues for more than a decade, and the 51-year-old building needs repairs apparently beyond the city’s financial capabilities, city officials have previously said.
“The elephant in the room is the deteriorating condition of the jail and the overcrowding,” Foster said. “My goal is to develop a plan to update, renovate and expand the current jail. I keep hearing, ‘We can’t afford it because we have to get to this or that standard.’ When I talk to voters, they want to know how much money it will cost. We want to know the cost difference.”
Foster said he is very concerned about the potential loss of jobs.
“We can’t bring Amazon in and a casino in and then lay off 40 to 50 of our most loyal employees. Those guys down there really deserve the fight and need somebody who will stand up for them and fight,” Foster said of the jail employees.
Foster, 63, is a detective and 24-year veteran of the city police department.
Thomas, 56, is a 30-year veteran of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. He too expressed support for retaining the jail. His wife Pam recently retired from the Sheriff’s Office after 32 years of service.
“Like my opponent, I think it is a mistake to see the jail go,” Thomas said. “I’m not seeking an office; I’m not seeking a title. I’m seeking a job. My job is to work for you guys, the rest of the citizens of this city and those employees.”
He pledged to work to keep the jail open.
“I’ll do everything that I can to save those jobs and keep the jail here because, if the jail goes, all our opportunities for rehabilitation, for inmate programs, for mental health counseling and all those other things are taken out of our hands and put in the hands of the regional jail authority. So that is priority No. 1,” Thomas said.
This November’s other contested race is for revenue commissioner, where incumbent Cloe Eva Barker, who has 35 years of experience in the office, is challenged by Steven Gobble, a real estate broker who wants to “protect the people and businesses that come here” and current city Vice Mayor Neal Osborne, who wants more “openness and transparency” for the office responsible for overseeing a myriad of city taxes and programs.
Incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerry Wolfe and Treasurer Angel Britt — both unopposed in their races — also participated in the event.
Early voting begins Sept. 17, and Election Day is Nov. 2.
276-645-2532
Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC