Bristol, Virginia sheriff candidates agree the existing city jail should remain

Foster said he is very concerned about the potential loss of jobs.

“We can’t bring Amazon in and a casino in and then lay off 40 to 50 of our most loyal employees. Those guys down there really deserve the fight and need somebody who will stand up for them and fight,” Foster said of the jail employees.

Foster, 63, is a detective and 24-year veteran of the city police department.

Thomas, 56, is a 30-year veteran of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. He too expressed support for retaining the jail. His wife Pam recently retired from the Sheriff’s Office after 32 years of service.

“Like my opponent, I think it is a mistake to see the jail go,” Thomas said. “I’m not seeking an office; I’m not seeking a title. I’m seeking a job. My job is to work for you guys, the rest of the citizens of this city and those employees.”

He pledged to work to keep the jail open.

“I’ll do everything that I can to save those jobs and keep the jail here because, if the jail goes, all our opportunities for rehabilitation, for inmate programs, for mental health counseling and all those other things are taken out of our hands and put in the hands of the regional jail authority. So that is priority No. 1,” Thomas said.