Bristol, Virginia sets public sessions for zoning plan

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia officials will host an open house and two public hearings this month to receive feedback on proposed changes to its zoning regulations.

The open house and Planning Commission public hearing are both scheduled Aug. 17 and the City Council is scheduled to host a public hearing on the topic Aug. 25. All are scheduled to occur in the council chambers of City Hall, but the numbers of people allowed in the room will be limited due to public health concerns.

The 136-page plan was finalized during the winter, but action has been postponed until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the closing of City Hall and the cancellation of two Planning Commission meetings, City Planner Sally Morgan said.

“Very little change to the zoning map from January,” she wrote in an email. “Two of the ‘flex zone’ properties are proposed to not be rezoned. One is the Bristol Mall — the current B-3 zoning covers the proposed uses for the property so no need to rezone to flexible redevelopment. The former BrisBlock property on East Mary Street is proposed to stay manufacturing, and not flex.”

Lots on Bonham Road at the entrance to the Robin Circle subdivision would remain R-1, after some residents expressed concern about a proposed rezoning.

Another change would limit the historic overlay zone to three of the city’s five historic districts — Solar Hill, downtown commercial and warehouse commercial, Morgan wrote.

“We did not include Virginia Hill or Euclid Avenue historic districts but they could be added later. I was concerned about the amount of mailings that would be required to include those two large districts,” she wrote.