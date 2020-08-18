Bristol, Virginia schools uncertain about in-person attendance Thursday

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia schools will reopen Thursday with both in-person and virtual options for students — and staff still aren’t sure how many kids to expect in person, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.
At a called session of the Bristol Virginia School Board on Monday evening, Perrigan said that a divisionwide survey that included information about students’ attendance plans was missing responses for about 600 students.
“That’s a little over a fourth of our total student body,” Perrigan told the board. “We’ve left it to the principals to try to contact those students. In some cases, they’ve been able to, and they know if those students are coming [remotely] or in person — and in other cases, they don’t.”
“I think there’ll be a lot of surprises for us on Thursday,” Perrigan added.
Despite that uncertainty, the superintendent said he thought the school system was “ready” to reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that we’re going to make some mistakes along the way, I think there’s going to be some bumps in the road, but I do think that we have a great plan and our staff is ready to implement that plan,” Perrigan said. “I’m very proud of the hard work that’s gone into preparing to reopen school, especially under the stressful circumstances.”
Perrigan notified administrators, teachers and parents about the schools’ reopening plans on Aug. 12.
The plans include safety precautions such as requiring all students from pre-K through 12th grade to wear face coverings; increased education about hand-washing and cleaning; emphasis on following the recommended 6 feet of social distancing; and assigned seating that could improve contact tracing in the event of a positive case. Perrigan also said the schools will be doing temperature checks of students before they enter school buildings.
Perrigan said that four teachers are currently planning to teach remotely due to health or safety concerns. The rest will be simultaneously providing in-person and remote education, which he said would be a “real challenge.”
He also said that by reopening with in-person education as an option, teachers and staff were making personal sacrifices, and he thanked them for doing so.
“As we try to do what we think is best for our students and our community, our staff are also taking on a certain amount of risk, and we recognize that and appreciate that,” Perrigan said.
“I can assure you … that we’re going to do everything we can to mitigate the risk and also to make sure that our staff are as safe as they can possibly be in our school buildings,” he added.
Perrigan stressed that the school system’s plan is flexible and allows for adjustments in response to how the pandemic evolves. He also asked parents to be patient and cooperative.
“We hope that parents will make good decisions about not sending their kids to school if they’re showing any signs or symptoms [of COVID-19],” Perrigan said by phone after the board meeting. “We ask for parents to be great partners with us.”
swade@bristolnews.com
