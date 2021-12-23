Bristol Virginia schools to test new approach to controlling COVID

BRISTOL, Va. – City schools will participate in a pilot program in January designed to keep students in class following possible COVID-19 contacts.
Bristol is one of 10 divisions statewide that will be part of the Virginia Department of Health’s “Test to Stay” program that consists of contact tracing and regular COVID-19 testing if someone has close contact with someone positive for the virus. The new program would allow “school associated close contacts not fully vaccinated (to) continue to attend school during their quarantine period,” according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Education.
“This will help with student quarantines,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “We’ve had over 200 student quarantines throughout the pandemic. Out of those we’ve had less than five students – who were put in quarantine because of a close contact – actually end up testing positive.”
Perrigan said the Virginia Coalition of Small and Rural Schools distributed a survey to its members and it generated similar results.
“Forty-two school divisions responded and less than 5% of students who were put in quarantine, the students actually ended up testing positive,” Perrigan said. “It’s obvious that, based on the current procedures, we’re over-quarantining. This test-to-stay model will definitely help with that.”
Other participating divisions include Alexandria, Carroll County, Fairfax, Galax, Prince William, Richmond, Rockingham County, Williamsburg/James City County and Winchester.
The pilot phase is expected to begin in January and last two to four weeks.
“VDH recognizes the importance of in-person learning and how important attendance at schools is for academic, social and behavioral health of our children and adolescents,” according to the statement. “We are also committed to providing recommendations to ensure that our students, teachers, and staff have as safe an environment as possible.”
School officials are closely watching Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who has already announced plans to eliminate all masking requirements after taking office Jan. 15.
“If that happens, if there is not a test-to-stay opportunity or a change in how we do quarantines, potentially it could have some negative impacts on students,” Perrigan said. “I’m thrilled we’ll be part of this pilot because we want to start transitioning towards less masks required in our schools and having a test-to-stay option will make that more doable.”
Perrigan said he is encouraged by results from neighboring Bristol Tennessee, which has been without masks in schools for about two months.
The city School Board meets Jan. 6 and is expected to discuss future COVID mitigation measures, Perrigan said.
276-645-2532
Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127