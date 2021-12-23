Bristol Virginia schools to test new approach to controlling COVID

Other participating divisions include Alexandria, Carroll County, Fairfax, Galax, Prince William, Richmond, Rockingham County, Williamsburg/James City County and Winchester.

The pilot phase is expected to begin in January and last two to four weeks.

“VDH recognizes the importance of in-person learning and how important attendance at schools is for academic, social and behavioral health of our children and adolescents,” according to the statement. “We are also committed to providing recommendations to ensure that our students, teachers, and staff have as safe an environment as possible.”

School officials are closely watching Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who has already announced plans to eliminate all masking requirements after taking office Jan. 15.

“If that happens, if there is not a test-to-stay opportunity or a change in how we do quarantines, potentially it could have some negative impacts on students,” Perrigan said. “I’m thrilled we’ll be part of this pilot because we want to start transitioning towards less masks required in our schools and having a test-to-stay option will make that more doable.”