Bristol, Virginia schools to provide rapid COVID-19 testing for students and staff

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia schools will provide voluntary rapid COVID-19 testing for students and staff through a partnership with Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Superintendent Keith Perrigan announced Tuesday.
The school system will open Thursday with both in-person and online learning.
“Although full details are being finalized, we are pleased to be able to share that we are adding this additional layer of protection for our school community,” Perrigan said in an email statement to faculty, staff and school board members.
In a Tuesday phone interview, Perrigan told the Bristol Herald Courier that Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems will conduct the rapid tests at Van Pelt Elementary or at its Bristol, Virginia office on Euclid Avenue. The schedule is still being worked out, Perrigan said.
Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems is a nonprofit health care provider.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, rapid tests for COVID-19 require a mucus sample and can be analyzed at the site where they’re collected, rather than being sent to an off-site lab. Sometimes, the results can be ready in less than an hour.
“We could know as early as 30 minutes after the test,” Perrigan said of the rapid testing process in a Tuesday phone interview.
In this area and other parts of the country, most COVID test results aren’t available for several days.
Rapid testing will be provided for students and staff who have been identified “as being in a vulnerable group,” as well as those “who may have been exposed to COVID-19.” They’ll need a referral from the school administration, and tests won’t be available to the general public, he added.
“If we think a staff or student has been exposed, we would ... be able to provide rapid testing to them, with the idea that it would help prevent spread,” he said. “It [could help] us be able to quarantine folks in a more timely manner if we do have a positive [case].”
Perrigan said that while there is some research showing that rapid testing is not as reliable as regular testing, “Southwest’s experience with it is that they’ve had very good results.”
He added that the health care agency will bill people for the tests based on their health care situation.
“If you have insurance, they’ll bill that, and if you have Medicaid, they’ll bill that,” Perrigan said. “Insurance and Medicaid are paying for those fully. There’s no copay.”
For those who don’t have coverage, he said there will be a way to request reimbursement from the federal government.
Perrigan said he reached out to four organizations about providing rapid testing, and Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems worked out best for the school system’s needs.
He reiterated that more details about the plans will be available soon but said he wanted to go ahead and announce the partnership before schools open Thursday.
“We’ve just been trying to do as much as we can to make our learning environments as safe as we possibly can,” he said. “Our teachers and staff are doing all the front-line work, and I appreciate the associated risks they are willing to take to provide learning opportunities for students,” Perrigan added. “It’s our responsibility as leaders to ... provide opportunities for our employees to work in as safe an environment as we can possibly make it.”
