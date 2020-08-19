Bristol, Virginia schools to provide rapid COVID-19 testing for students and staff

In this area and other parts of the country, most COVID test results aren’t available for several days.

Rapid testing will be provided for students and staff who have been identified “as being in a vulnerable group,” as well as those “who may have been exposed to COVID-19.” They’ll need a referral from the school administration, and tests won’t be available to the general public, he added.

“If we think a staff or student has been exposed, we would ... be able to provide rapid testing to them, with the idea that it would help prevent spread,” he said. “It [could help] us be able to quarantine folks in a more timely manner if we do have a positive [case].”

Perrigan said that while there is some research showing that rapid testing is not as reliable as regular testing, “Southwest’s experience with it is that they’ve had very good results.”

He added that the health care agency will bill people for the tests based on their health care situation.

“If you have insurance, they’ll bill that, and if you have Medicaid, they’ll bill that,” Perrigan said. “Insurance and Medicaid are paying for those fully. There’s no copay.”